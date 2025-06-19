Insider Selling: Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA) CMO Sells $3,675,103.01 in Stock

Ibotta, Inc. (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) CMO Richard I. Donahue sold 85,289 shares of Ibotta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $3,675,103.01. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 199,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,608,218.57. The trade was a 29.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ibotta Stock Performance

NYSE IBTA opened at $38.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.19. Ibotta, Inc. has a one year low of $31.40 and a one year high of $79.80. The company has a market capitalization of $969.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of -0.84.

Get Ibotta alerts:

Ibotta (NYSE:IBTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Ibotta had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Ibotta

Ibotta announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ibotta by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,536,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after acquiring an additional 499,556 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,053,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,458,000 after purchasing an additional 429,516 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,043,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after purchasing an additional 419,516 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 299.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 704,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,722,000 after purchasing an additional 528,147 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ibotta by 2,500.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 334,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 321,600 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ibotta in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ibotta from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ibotta from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ibotta from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ibotta from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ibotta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Ibotta

About Ibotta

(Get Free Report)

Ibotta’s mission is to Make Every Purchase Rewarding. Our technology allows CPG brands to deliver digital promotions to over 200 million consumers through a single, convenient network called the Ibotta Performance Network (IPN). We are pioneers in success-based marketing: we only get paid when our client’s promotion results in a sale, not when a consumer merely views or clicks on the promotion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ibotta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ibotta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.