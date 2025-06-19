Insider Selling: Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Director Sells 224,337 Shares of Stock

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 224,337 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $3,122,771.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,208,653 shares in the company, valued at $16,824,449.76. The trade was a 15.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, June 16th, Masi Niccolo De sold 180,362 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $2,470,959.40.

On Friday, June 13th, Masi Niccolo De sold 171,023 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $2,286,577.51.

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $14.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.25 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $16.78.

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $262.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.90 million. Rush Street Interactive had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,617.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,133,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,754,000 after buying an additional 5,776,660 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the first quarter valued at $29,005,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 7,958.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,029,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 2,004,059 shares in the last quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $24,851,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rush Street Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at $21,635,000. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Rush Street Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rush Street Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

