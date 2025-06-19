Insider Selling: StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Sells 67,718 Shares of Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 67,718 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total value of $3,828,775.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 423,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,965,270.56. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

StepStone Group Stock Up 1.7%

StepStone Group stock opened at $53.58 on Thursday. StepStone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.07 and a 52 week high of $70.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42 and a beta of 1.40.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. StepStone Group had a negative net margin of 15.28% and a positive return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $295.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On StepStone Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -40.17%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,524,000 after purchasing an additional 481,385 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,038,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,400,000 after purchasing an additional 438,790 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,011,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,495,000 after purchasing an additional 468,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 94,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 269.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,962,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STEP shares. Barclays set a $62.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on StepStone Group from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on StepStone Group from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on StepStone Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, StepStone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in private debt, venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

