Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.00 and traded as high as $38.16. Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF shares last traded at $37.98, with a volume of 6,802 shares changing hands.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $33.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,903,000 after acquiring an additional 260,863 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 92,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF by 26.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 9,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,506,000.

Invesco RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. Small-Mid ETF (PDN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US Mid\u002FSmall index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of small- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US that are screened based on fundamental metrics.

