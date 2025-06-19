Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $16,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMFL. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,503,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,315,000. Daner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,213,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,562,000. Finally, Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,824,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 3.6%

OMFL stock opened at $55.88 on Thursday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 12-month low of $46.79 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its 200 day moving average is $54.80.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

