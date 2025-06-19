Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $177.36 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

