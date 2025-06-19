Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.09 and traded as high as $70.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF shares last traded at $70.02, with a volume of 16,384 shares traded.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.44. The company has a market cap of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.60.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

