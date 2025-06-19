Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Acquired by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHQ. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 1-year low of $57.67 and a 1-year high of $71.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

