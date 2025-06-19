Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,640,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,162 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 1.0% of Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $506,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $100,697,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,622,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,718,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,389,000 after purchasing an additional 974,609 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 477.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 498,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,413,000 after purchasing an additional 412,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $57.67 and a one year high of $71.61.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

