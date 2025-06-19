Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) CEO Sells $4,969,704.09 in Stock

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 148,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $4,969,704.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,481,727.93. This represents a 18.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Invitation Home Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:INVH opened at $33.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. Invitation Home has a 1-year low of $29.37 and a 1-year high of $37.80.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Home had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.65%.

A number of research firms recently commented on INVH. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Invitation Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.97.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Home

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Invitation Home by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 654.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 1,313.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invitation Home by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

