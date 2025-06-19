iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL) Share Price Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) (LON:SPOL – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,968.74 ($26.42) and traded as high as GBX 1,986.40 ($26.66). iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) shares last traded at GBX 1,971.07 ($26.45), with a volume of 18,859 shares traded.

iShares MSCI Poland UCITS ETF USD (Acc) Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,968.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,813.86.

