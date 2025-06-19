iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

MUB stock opened at $103.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.48. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

