iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Holdings Raised by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHV. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,534 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,850,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,016,000 after acquiring an additional 137,455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,907,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120,706 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,588,000 after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the period. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.