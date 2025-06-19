iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,517,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305,749 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $167,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Napatree Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Napatree Capital LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

SHV stock opened at $110.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

