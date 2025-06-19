Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Raised to $208.00

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $157.00 to $208.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Get Jabil alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Jabil

Jabil Stock Up 3.8%

Jabil stock opened at $204.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.14. Jabil has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $207.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares in the company, valued at $227,624,059.52. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,200 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Jabil by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after purchasing an additional 747,423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Jabil by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Jabil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Jabil by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,693,000 after purchasing an additional 295,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,430,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.