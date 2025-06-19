Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 12,023 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 348,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $20,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after buying an additional 30,856 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 107,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after buying an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $57.71 and a 12-month high of $59.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

