Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 16,971 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 288,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,971 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $20,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,709,000 after buying an additional 168,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,069,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,334,000 after acquiring an additional 303,380 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,909,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,201,000 after acquiring an additional 143,730 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,505,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $95,562,000 after buying an additional 44,044 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK opened at $76.34 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $70.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $78.58.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

