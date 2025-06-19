Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 3,728 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $18,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $645,548.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,801 shares in the company, valued at $922,724.34. This represents a 41.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of IDXX opened at $519.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $481.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $446.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.14 and a twelve month high of $530.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 57.35% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $515.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $546.00.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

