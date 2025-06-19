Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,337 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $21,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 265.2% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group downgraded Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sempra Energy from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Sempra Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.83.

Sempra Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SRE opened at $74.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.05. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $61.90 and a one year high of $95.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In other Sempra Energy news, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total value of $595,193.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

