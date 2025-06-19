Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 56,156 Shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,156 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $21,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.8% during the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.2% during the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 449,243 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,436,000 after purchasing an additional 248,000 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Guy P. Sansone bought 1,570 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. This represents a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.56 and a 12-month high of $72.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

