Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 5,881 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $16,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DXCM. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,481 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 9,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $81.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.52 and a 1 year high of $117.27.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at $9,329,843.31. This trade represents a 5.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $304,041.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,430.80. The trade was a 9.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,724 shares of company stock worth $2,157,034. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

