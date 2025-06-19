Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 61,427 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,225,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,834,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,511 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $169,537,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,961,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,547,000 after purchasing an additional 203,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,063,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,139,000 after purchasing an additional 397,725 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of CGUS opened at $35.74 on Thursday. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $28.95 and a 12-month high of $36.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.0852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

