Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $20,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Corning by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE GLW opened at $50.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.98, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $55.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 215.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 20,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $892,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $375,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,805.10. The trade was a 45.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,796 shares of company stock worth $3,632,635. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

