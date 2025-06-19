Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 402,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,026 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $18,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in General Motors by 551.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 502 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in General Motors by 9,960.0% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

General Motors stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $38.96 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

