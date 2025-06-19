Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 839,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 217,120 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.12% of Healthpeak Properties worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOC. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 102,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 67,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of DOC stock opened at $17.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:DOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 305.00%.

Insider Activity at Healthpeak Properties

In other Healthpeak Properties news, CEO Scott M. Brinker purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.39 per share, for a total transaction of $47,822.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,558,220.07. This trade represents a 1.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Thomas purchased 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 813,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,514,017.44. This trade represents a 0.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 29,764 shares of company stock worth $521,909. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DOC. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

