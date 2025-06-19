Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 27,881 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.15% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $18,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $64.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWK shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $93.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.