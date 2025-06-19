Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 932,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,956 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $20,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 2,116.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 361.8% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Price Performance

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94. Ares Capital Corporation has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). Ares Capital had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Ares Capital’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

