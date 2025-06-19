Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,808 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ferguson worth $19,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FERG shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ferguson from $189.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ferguson from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.27.

Ferguson Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $214.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.37. The stock has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ferguson plc has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $225.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.44. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.40%.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

