Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 14,327 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 250,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,327 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $18,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 69,617.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,916,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,452,000 after purchasing an additional 23,882,195 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,969,000 after acquiring an additional 67,749 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,801,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,283,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,362,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,498,000 after acquiring an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,332,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,429,000 after acquiring an additional 141,146 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYMI stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.03. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $65.08 and a 52 week high of $80.97. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

