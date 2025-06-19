Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 3,563 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $20,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Elevance Health by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $375.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.60. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.45 and a 1 year high of $567.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.60.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The business had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 3.23%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.69%.

In other Elevance Health news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total transaction of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at $8,061,809.14. This represents a 19.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ELV shares. Baird R W downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Elevance Health from $455.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $529.00 price target (down previously from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.87.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

