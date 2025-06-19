Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after acquiring an additional 302,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after acquiring an additional 220,681 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO stock opened at $470.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $464.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $472.90. Moody’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $378.71 and a 52 week high of $531.93. The company has a market cap of $84.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 60.37% and a net margin of 29.15%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moody’s Corporation will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Moody’s from $570.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Moody’s from $475.00 to $456.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Moody’s from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,445,682. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

