Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $16,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,167,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,754,399,000 after acquiring an additional 173,417 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,006,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,099,000 after buying an additional 224,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,930,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,323,000 after buying an additional 185,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,672,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,297,000 after buying an additional 162,714 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,959,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $145.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.45 and a 200 day moving average of $142.65. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

CINF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $182.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

