Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 294,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,392 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.24% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $377,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 410,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $53.15 on Thursday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.01 and a 52 week high of $70.51. The company has a quick ratio of 7.30, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 44.76% and a return on equity of 136.91%. The business had revenue of $264.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 4,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.37, for a total value of $271,483.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,246.07. This represents a 13.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

