Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.41 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,197 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $15,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Medpace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 2,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This trade represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Price Performance

MEDP stock opened at $302.69 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $299.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.96. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $250.05 and a one year high of $459.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.47.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MEDP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Medpace to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Medpace

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.