Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $15.45 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,033 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $15,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GDX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,282,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,211 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,851,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,800 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,425,000. Finally, GLOBALT Investments LLC GA boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,795,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,874,000 after purchasing an additional 25,061 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.21. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $54.70.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.