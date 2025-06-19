Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $17.68 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,780,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,227,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,467,393,000 after purchasing an additional 207,427 shares during the period. Westbourne Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $410,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $577,012,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COF shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 1.7%

COF opened at $197.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $186.21 and its 200 day moving average is $185.50. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.23 and a fifty-two week high of $210.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.15%.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

