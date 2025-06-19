Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.49 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,883 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $18,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $272.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.64 and a fifty-two week high of $277.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $258.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.37. The company has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

