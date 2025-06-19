Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $18.75 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,011 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF were worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 555.7% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $22.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.59 and a fifty-two week high of $23.21.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.