Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $19.42 Million Stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Amphenol by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 763 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Amphenol by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in Amphenol by 6.8% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $30,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,593,000. This trade represents a 80.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 152,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. This trade represents a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock valued at $294,839,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of APH stock opened at $93.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average of $73.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Corporation has a 12-month low of $54.77 and a 12-month high of $94.83. The company has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 27.68%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

