Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $21.40 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $21,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,725,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 561.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,841,000 after buying an additional 1,259,183 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,028,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 325.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,316,000 after buying an additional 861,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,426,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,367,000 after buying an additional 726,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $710.76 on Thursday. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $728.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $639.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $571.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.50 billion, a PE ratio of 117.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($1.16). Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $710.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Spotify Technology from $690.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Spotify Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $630.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SPOT

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.