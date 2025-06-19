Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.25% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIBR. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 233,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,817,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $72.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.59. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.52 and a 1-year high of $73.82.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.0043 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.