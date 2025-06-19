Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,473 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $16,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 676,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,154 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 117.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Stock Down 11.1%

BATS CALF opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.09. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.40.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

