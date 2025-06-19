Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 252,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,078 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Sysco worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $73.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.64.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 107.96% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sysco

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.