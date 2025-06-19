Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 114,162 Shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 114,162 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $17,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,314,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,706,000 after purchasing an additional 285,803 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 37,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $341,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho set a $72.00 price objective on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $89.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other Carrier Global news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. This represents a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global stock opened at $69.80 on Thursday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.22 and a 12 month high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.40. The company has a market cap of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Carrier Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

