Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,374 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Kinsale Capital Group worth $17,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,206,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total value of $659,856.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,136,912. The trade was a 17.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.57.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $461.57 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 26.36% and a net margin of 24.73%. The firm had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.91%.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

