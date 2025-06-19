Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,214 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 48.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,702 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,214 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $20,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $2,064,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 104.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter worth about $123,157,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

GE Vernova stock opened at $490.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $418.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.60.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

