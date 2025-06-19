Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 6,277 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,552 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLX. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 565,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,987 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox in the 1st quarter worth $399,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Clorox by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 14,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 202,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,844,000 after acquiring an additional 16,893 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber bought 4,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $136.57 per share, with a total value of $546,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,280. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Clorox from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Clorox and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $151.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.23.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $120.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.07. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $120.69 and a 12-month high of $171.37.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 324.23% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

