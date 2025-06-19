Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,317 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $15,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Management by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Ares Management by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 925 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Management by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $167.23 on Thursday. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.37, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 263.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Ares Management from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ares Management from $221.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ares Management from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 110,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.17, for a total transaction of $16,978,128.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,438,000. This trade represents a 7.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.79, for a total value of $14,347,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 983,990 shares of company stock valued at $163,182,482 in the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

