Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,522 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $15,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $1,394,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 71.5% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.0% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $770.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.18, a PEG ratio of 89.50 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $279.02 and a 1 year high of $806.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $683.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $624.47.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.07. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $603.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $2,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,833 shares in the company, valued at $92,283,100. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer H. Mak sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $771.81, for a total transaction of $57,885.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,384.40. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,642 shares of company stock worth $30,500,428. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $750.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $730.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $726.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $699.55.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

