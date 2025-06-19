Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF were worth $18,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,482,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 5,209.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 71,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 69,808 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 9,603.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 17,766 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,863,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,125,000 after buying an additional 14,685 shares during the period.

PDP opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. Invesco Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $86.41 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.0458 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

